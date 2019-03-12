Lyons woman charged with arson, allegedly tried to kill bed bug

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Wayne County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Lyons woman and charged her with arson in the 4th degree late Sunday morning.

It's alleged that 39-year-old Jacquline Lynch recklessly used a lighter in attempt to kill a bed bug after her uncle sprayed the house with alcohol.

Deputeis say that Lynch caught a mattress on fire inside the apartment, located on Canal View Drive, which subsequently initiated the sprinkler system.

The fire caused damage inside the apartment and water damage to multiple other apartments.

Deputies issued Lynch an appearance ticket and released her.

Lynch is to appear before the Town of Lyons Court at a later date.