LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – Wayne County Public Health will be offering the Moderna vaccine Tuesday afternoon in Lyons. This clinic is open to those who are looking to get their first dose of the vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the Wayne County Health Services building on Nye Road in Lyons from 3-7 p.m.

This clinic is open to those 18 and older. Click here to register or call (315) 946-5683.