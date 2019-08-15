Lyons mobile home park owner taking responsibility for some issues

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The manager of the Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons is now publicly taking some responsibility for its current situation. The park has been without power for just over a month.

In a statement to the Times of Wayne County, park owner Phil Provenzano says things should be ready for a final inspection on Friday. However, the town code enforcer toured the park Thursday morning and he says he does not believe the park is ready for “any kind of inspection,” saying not all site boxes are installed and it’s still “a big mess.” That said, progress has been made towards cleaning up the park and restoring power and the park could still be ready for inspection on Friday.

Provenzano told the Times of Wayne County that the work is 90% complete. He says for 40 years the park has had issues, but that’s not an excuse. He says he is the owner and accepts responsibility for some of the issues.

Destiney Mantooth, a Resident of the park, says she has two children, one of them autistic. This summer has been incredibly difficult for her family without power. School begins in just a couple of weeks and she can’t imagine it starting with no power. She also has sewage in her yard. Destiney has run up added costs of about $900 dollars, factoring in lost perishable food, generators, gas, etc. She feels even if power comes back on, residents are owed lost money. She also has a message for owner Phil Provenzano and park management.

“He’s not going through what we’re going through. I mean you’re sitting and eating in lights every night, you’re taking a hot shower. We’re not. So I feel like you should not have anything to say about us when you’re not going through it. And in reality, I feel like we’re owed something and I had to pay rent this month,” said Mantooth.

Destiney says she’s thinking about filing paperwork with the State Attorney Generals Office. Some residents already have. Legal Assistance of Western New York in Geneva is also helping some residents with legal representation.

We have been told my Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, who represents Lyons, that State Attorney General Letitia James is personally aware of the situation at the Canalside Mobile Home Park.