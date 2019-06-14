Lyons man arrested on rape and sexual assault charges
A Lyons man has been arrested on rape and sex abuse charges.
51-year-old Clayton Bardin was arrested for two counts each of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned on June 13 at the Wayne County Jail.
