Lyons man arrested on rape and sexual assault charges

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:37 PM EDT

A Lyons man has been arrested on rape and sex abuse charges. 

51-year-old Clayton Bardin was arrested for two counts each of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned on June 13 at the Wayne County Jail. 

