ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lyons man was arrested Tuesday, accused of driving through the scene of an investigation by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, David Tulley, 42, drove a vehicle through an area closed by police tape, entered a building officers were in the process of investigating, and locked himself and the officers inside.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene with officers from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance. They did not provide further details about the nature of their investigation.

Tulley was charged with obstruction of a governmental administration and issued an appearance ticket.