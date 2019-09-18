Lyons Central School District closed Wednesday due to robbery suspect search

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lyons Central School District will be closed on Wednesday, September 18 due to an ongoing manhunt.

Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Brandon Burgess, 28, of Lyons. They say he robbed a 7-Eleven in Phelps on Tuesday. Officials say Burgess is believed to be armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday night the Lyons Central School District sent out tweets saying the decision to close on Wednesday was made in the interest of student safety.

The district administration team has made this decision to allow time for local law enforcement agencies to continue their investigation and with student safety being our top focus and priority.



On Thursday, September 19, 2019, we will resume our normal daily schedule. — Lyons CSD (@LyonsSchool) September 18, 2019

Police are asking anyone with information about Burgess or his whereabouts to call the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at 585-394-4560 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 315-946-9711.