ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is attempting to locate an area Lyft driver accused of dropping off a woman and driving off with her child Thursday.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department received a report around 5 p.m. that a child was left unattended near Chili Avenue. Investigators say an individual used a Lyft to transport a woman and her child to Chili Avenue, but the driver departed with her child still in the vehicle.

Officials added the child was dropped off by the operator of the vehicle shortly after, which led to the call being made. The child is safe and currently with his mother.

It is currently unknown if the driver intentionally dropped off the individual and drove off with her child. Officers are currently trying to follow up with Lyft to locate the driver.

