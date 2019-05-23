Lyft creates a new panic button

The popular transportation company, Lyft, has created a new panic button that will call 9-1-1 from inside the app.

The company is seeking improvements for both driver and customer safety while using the service.

Other updates include enlarging the license plate number of the driver’s car in the app and providing sexual assault prevention training for both drivers and customers.

These changes follow an incident where a North Carolina student was murdered after she mistook a different car for her Uber.

The company is also requiring customers to provide feedback every time they rate a driver below four stars. The feedback is then given to the driver anonymously.

Lyft announced continuous background checks on drivers last year.