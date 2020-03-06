Lyell Ave. demolition leaves crater, severed sewer and water lines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been down the 800 block of Lyell Avenue, you know that you have to watch your step. The sidewalk drops off into a deep crater where a house locals called “The Yellow Brick Road” once stood.

The demolition took place a few days ago and had a ripple effect on surrounding properties, like the one Daniel Torres owns and operates.

“You can’t live like that. It’s not safe, it’s not healthy,” said Torres who runs the apartment building behind the crater.

Torres said when G. Frederico Wrecking did their work, it severed water and sewer lines to his complex, leaving Torres’ five tenants without water for three days. The water line was just restored Thursday afternoon by the City.

But now, he says the sewage is draining out into the hole.

Torres said he can’t figure who ordered the demolition, or why it was planned so poorly. “Nobody’s owning up to what’s happening and now I’ve just been told it’s going to cost the owner $40,000 to re-connect for a problem that we had zero to do with,” said Torres.

Carl Polisseni, a plumber brought to the site, said the new sewage and water lines will involve digging up an already busy road — a huge project.

“It’s going to have to be engineered now. Because we have to have a brand-new sewer and a brand new water line out into Lyell Ave.,” said Polisseni.

Residents who wanted to remain anonymous say the sewage is attracting rats, and that water restoration today by the city Thursday didn’t help.

“There was black water. When they turned the water on it was all black water coming out,” one resident said.

Torres said he has to put each tenant into a hotel until the issues are resolved.

Both the City and the demolition team were on-site and said they have no comments. Torres said someone needs to take responsibility for permanently fixing this issue.

“We didn’t cause it, we didn’t ask for it, nothing. It just happened and the city’s just like ‘we’re sorry we’ll help you as much as we can,'” said Torres.