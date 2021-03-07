Lydia’s Closet helping families in need during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A local children’s boutique with a special mission gave out clothes this past weekend. Lydia’s Closet is a mobile donation that collects gently used children’s clothing and gives them out during special pop-up donations a few times a year.

The clothes are free and help families in Monroe County. Director David Riddell said this past year with the pandemic the need has increased but so have the donations.

“The community response over the last 12 months has been immense,” Riddell said. “For this week, for this distribution and a majority of these clothes are all brand new and were donated by dozens of organizations and individuals. Because of COVID and the situation a lot of the families we work with find themselves particularly for those that are unemployed of have medical issues so the ycan’t leave their homes. So we have seen an awful large increase in the last 12 months.”

Lydia’s Closet also delivers if some people are not able to leave their homes due to the pandemic. It’s been in operation for the last four years.