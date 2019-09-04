Luxury apartments in Penfield could mean the end for Mario’s

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A new high-end apartment complex from Daniele Management & Development could be coming to the shores of the Irondequoit Bay in Penfield. But that might mean a popular restaurant closing to make way for it.

For Penfield Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain, the Daniele apartment project on Empire Boulevard is nothing new. It’s been in the works since last September. The plans have been scaled down, and now have a four-story building with 95 high-end units, mostly one-bedroom.

“If our board approves, they’ll look to raze the current Mario’s probably in early 2020,” says LaFountain.

The Danieles own the Mario’s restaurant there. LaFountain says the place seems successful but he thinks, “They are just looking to utilize that property a little bit better,” he adds.

Under the plan, there would be no addition to the docks, an underground parking garage for 75 cars would be built, and outdoor parking lot for around 70 cars would be paved out.

“It appears as though the board is on a path to approve because there’s nothing there that has been a real major issue,” says LaFountain.

For businesses surrounding the proposed development, they say the more customers, the merrier. Alexa Benson of Ferrari Pizza Bar says, “I think it’ll really help out the area for sure, especially this plaza, it’s definitely up and coming.”

“This is just a hop, skip and jump up the hill and we have all sorts of craft beers, wines, spirits…something for everybody,” says Scott Baxter, Co-Manager of WhichCraft Brews.

“If the restaurant is not working for them (the Danieles), with all the costs and labor rates going up, then you know…you need to move on to new opportunities,” says a former restaurant owner and Mario’s customer Greg Stall.

In a statement, the Daniele Family says Mario’s restaurant will remain open for business, and if the project is ready for construction, they are looking to relocate or redevelop a new location for Mario’s on or near that site.

On September 11, the Penfield Town Board is having a public session on the project and will make a formal decision on September 18.

