Luxury apartments coming to South Wedge lot vacant since 1971

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) — After nearly five decades of abandonment, luxury apartments are coming to a lot in South Wedge.

The two-plus acre site on 625 South Goodman Street has been vacant since a blaze in 1971, when the historic structure that once housed the Sherwood Shoe Factory came crumbling down. One of the biggest undertakings was removing 18,000 tons of contaminated soil left behind from the fire. Now, Mark IV Enterprises is making it a luxury apartment complex with 100 units, right in the Swillberg Neighborhood.

Steve DiMarzo, the Chief Operating Officer for Mark IV, says it all comes with an eco-friendly twist.

“We have a 130 KW solar panel system on the roof,” says DiMarzo.

He adds that will offset about $30,000 to $50,000 in utility bills every year. It will also have walls allowing for greater insulation. “The building will be extremely energy efficient,” says DiMarzo.

Judy Hay, Swillberg Neighborhood Association says, “We’re going to have a wonderful place for people to live!”

She says it will be great for the surrounding economy and help to add to, and stabilize, businesses…and bring people back.

“We’ve lost so many out of the city, this is a chance to keep them in quality housing.”

The whole apartment project is a part of “Imagine Monroe” and is using all local labor. Mark IV is hoping for a March 1, 2020 move-in date and DiMarzo says so far, they’re on schedule. 625 South Goodman is taking applications for future residents.