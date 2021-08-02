Lux Lounge to require guests show proof of vaccination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lux Lounge in Rochester is the latest in a slew of local businesses and organizations to update COVID-19 guidance Monday, after the Centers for Disease Control listed Monroe County as a ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission zone.

Beginning Friday, August 6, Lux will require all customers to show proof of vaccination at the door.

“This is the only way we can with good conscience know that we are creating the safest space possible in these crazy and uncertain times,” bar representatives posted to its Instagram page Monday.

The decision came as businesses and organizations across Monroe County began reevaluating guidelines and requirements in light of a spike in local cases, and the local presence Delta variant. Also on Monday, county officials announced patient-facing health care workers at most local hospitals and health care providers will need to be vaccinated by Wednesday, September 8, or undergo frequent regular COVID testing.