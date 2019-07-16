Lunar Liftoff events at RMSC

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Fifty years ago this week, Apollo 11 blasted off for the moon, and we haven’t looked at the earth or our solar system the same way since. Beginning with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, a dozen Apollo astronauts made the 240-thousand mile journey to the moon’s surface.

This week, you can relive those exciting moments at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

The Strasenburgh Planetarium they have a show you can catch called ‘The Eagle Has Landed.’

Visitors will experience what it was like to be inside the lunar module, with an accurate recreation out the window as astronaut Buzz Aldrin saw it during the dissent.

Audiences will also hear the voices of Neil Armstrong and Aldrin recorded at that time. Also, you’ll hear the voices of the flight controllers at mission control as they dealt with the various problems arose during the last 12 minutes before the landing.

The director at the planetarium says it’ll be an unforgettable experience.

“I would say there was the most attentive silence I’ve ever heard in this theater, during that last twelve muntues, people were really paying attention. Here’s an example of the pinnacle of human achievement these people have worked for years to put this together, and this is the moment that it was all happening,” said Steve Fentress, director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium.

The show is one of the many week long Lunar Liftoff events at the RMSC. https://rmsc.org/science-museum/programs-and-events/item/657-lunar-liftoff