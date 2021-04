FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Paula Abdul is set to return as a guest judge on Monday night’s first live episode of American Idol replacing Luke Bryan, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Luke Bryan’s Proud to be Right Here Tour dates were released Friday and the tour kicks off in Syracuse.

Bryan will be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview on July 8, 2021.

According to the country star’s website, all-access pass pre-sales begin on Tuesday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

Caylee Hammack is the special guest for the Syracuse concert.