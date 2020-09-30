Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul helps kick off redevelopment project on Main St. in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Batavia on Wednesday to help announce the start of a $1.165 million redevelopment project at 99 Main St.

Neppalli Holdings, LLC is planning to put in a new storefront and facade, as well as reconstruct the three existing floors.

Batavia is kicking off their Downtown Revitalization Initiative of $10,000,000 today with the help of @LtGovHochulNY more later on @News_8 Downtown about to shine again according to @LtGovHochulNY and welcomes everyone who left to come back pic.twitter.com/H17SPaWvgx — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 30, 2020

The first floor will house a dental practice and the second floor will be developed for commercial office space.

On the third floor, Neppalli is planning to include a couple of two-bedroom market rate apartments.

The project is supported by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and is receiving a grant from Batavia Development Corporation.