Lt. Gov. Hochul shares strategy, thoughts on reopening western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his daily briefing on coronavirus in New York State from Buffalo, as he announced new appointments and positions to help reopen the economy in upstate New York.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy was appointed as volunteer special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes region’s COVID-19 public health response and reopening strategy.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will serve in a similar role as Duffy for Buffalo and Western New York. On Wednesday, Hochul said she plans to work very closely with Duffy when it comes to reopening.

“As much as we love being one state, we realize the dynamic down in New York City and the region down there is very different than what’s happening upstate in terms of the severity of the COVID virus in the first place, but also just realizing the difference in the economy.”

Hochul said Duffy, herself and their team plan to study the differences in this region, areas that overlap and make sure public health comes first.

“This has been a long nightmare for New Yorkers, but without a doubt we have, because of the sacrifices, we have changed the course of history.”

Hochul said when they make the decision to reopen the economy, she hopes it will return stronger than before. “We don’t want to open a day to early, but we don’t want to open a day later than we have to.”