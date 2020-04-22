1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lt. Gov. Hochul shares strategy, thoughts on reopening western New York

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his daily briefing on coronavirus in New York State from Buffalo, as he announced new appointments and positions to help reopen the economy in upstate New York.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy was appointed as volunteer special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes region’s COVID-19 public health response and reopening strategy.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will serve in a similar role as Duffy for Buffalo and Western New York. On Wednesday, Hochul said she plans to work very closely with Duffy when it comes to reopening.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo on COVID-19 in NY: ‘Different curves for different parts of the state’

“As much as we love being one state, we realize the dynamic down in New York City and the region down there is very different than what’s happening upstate in terms of the severity of the COVID virus in the first place, but also just realizing the difference in the economy.”

Hochul said Duffy, herself and their team plan to study the differences in this region, areas that overlap and make sure public health comes first.

“This has been a long nightmare for New Yorkers, but without a doubt we have, because of the sacrifices, we have changed the course of history.”

Hochul said when they make the decision to reopen the economy, she hopes it will return stronger than before. “We don’t want to open a day to early, but we don’t want to open a day later than we have to.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss