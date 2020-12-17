Lt. Gov. Hochul on New York small businesses, vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lieutenant governor for New York called in for a phone interview with News 8 today.

This is that interview, edited for clarity only.

The big story this week, as you know, is the vaccine finally arriving and beginning to be distributed from your perspective, how’s it going?

We are very excited about this vaccine. It is literally being injected in the arms of healthcare workers all over the state. This is something we’ve been waiting for. So this is a game changer, in order for us to protect the health of our residents, getting that vaccine is the first line of defense.

And it’s going to the people who are on those front lines, in this battle. We’re very proud and excited about the distribution. So it’s starting out small because it’s limited to the number of doses we have right now, but it is going to be very expansive over the next few months.

Another a big part of this, is the economy, a lot of small business owners struggling. What do you have to say to them? What kind of relief can they expect, if any?

No, we understand what they’re going through. And we’ve been asking the federal government for relief for our small businesses since day one, there is a plan that’s being undertaken in Washington right now.

It is our hope and expectation that they will have the assistance direct assistance for our small businesses, particularly our restaurants that have had to close in our orange zones, but the state of New York also has plans to make it free for them to set up, set up a digital plan.

If they want to be able to sell their food online and make it a lot easier to help them save some money on that front, but also be trying to help with grants and loans wherever we can. We understand how painful this is for the small businesses. I come from a small business family, and we’re going to be there to help them.

It’s such a delicate balancing act the need for small businesses. And yet even at a state level, we’re facing a massive deficit because of the pandemic. What can we do to try and bridge some of those funding gaps?

I think everyone has a responsibility to support your local businesses. Most of them have put up an online presence. I’ve done this. Are you going to a small shop in a downtown? And you can run in safely and purchase your items. Everyone’s wearing masks. I’ve done a lot of local shopping to support businesses, buy gift certificates that people can use later. I’ve done that at some salons to give out to people.

Also the restaurants I’ve gotten in the habit of ordering takeout for lunch and picking it up and supporting the local businesses and dinners. So every one of us should realize that we have the ability to help them hang on through this tough season.

We’re hopefully in about a month or so when the holidays have passed and we pray that everyone will wear masks and socially distance. I realized that this spread is coming from family gatherings.

If we can be smart to the holidays, we might be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. About a month while at that point, we’ll see whether we’re in a difficult place or we’re in a far better place, based on people’s behaviors. So help the small businesses by doing the right thing and wearing a mask and staying apart.

If we keep can the infection rate down, we can get out of this a lot sooner because I know parts of Rochester, Monroe County areas, and your viewing areas are affected by the orange zone. I live in an orange zone. I know how tough it is over in Buffalo, but we can get through this. It’s all personal behavior. That’s exactly what it is. And we can change it, starting today.