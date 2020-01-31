Mayor Warren takes stance in dismissal of Brockport’s Chief Diversity Officer

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The College at Brockport has been facing criticism for firing its Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Cephas Archie, last week.

The controversial move sparked protests, and there was a Town Hall meeting held at the college where students voiced their concerns to the school president. Even Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren got involved.

“When you talk about the changes that need to happen with diversity officers a lot of people have CDOs in name only, but then it comes down to doing the work that really doesn’t happen,” said Warren. “So we’re talking about a larger issue, not just this particular issue, but across the board and spectrum.”

The college has not yet given a reason for the termination citing policy. Archie said last week it was based on ‘performance’.