Mayor Warren due back in court Monday, faces campaign finance charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will return to court Monday for charges over alleged campaign finance violations that date back to her 2017 attempt at being re-elected as Mayor.

Warren along with two assistants are accused of using a PAC to get around donation limits during her 2017 campaign. They are facing two charges — scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law — both of which are class E felonies.

The legal camp representing Warren has elected to fight the charges in a jury trial, stressing the need for an impartial jury. The mayor’s campaign has said the money was placed in the PAC account by mistake.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has said she believes the indictment indicates it was not done by accident. She also said a maximum sentence would be one to four years in state prison, but the final decision could vary.

Monday’s hearing is separate from another set of criminal charges the mayor is currently facing.

Warren and her estranged husband, Timothy Granison, were each handed three different charges after a pistol and rifle were found in their home where their 10-year-old daughter was left alone earlier in May.