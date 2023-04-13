ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The community and loved ones grieving Thursday after losing a Rochester mother whose burned body was found earlier this week.

Loved ones say they want “peace and justice” for Fantasia Stone after police found her burned body in the hallway of a Jefferson Avenue apartment building on Tuesday night.

Investigators with the Rochester Police Department’s major crimes unit is calling the death of 38-year-old Fantasia Stone suspicious. Stone leaves five children behind, the youngest being only a year old.

Neighbors say it’s a tragedy and offer their condolences to the family.

“One thing I know is that she was a very respectful, loving, African American female that didn’t deserve to lose her life.”

Stone’s loved ones believe someone is responsible for her death saying “Someone did this to her. That person is out there. We wish for peace and justice.”

After firefighters and police found Stone on Tuesday, they were called to the building again the next day for a fire on the second floor. The cause and any connections to Stone’s death are still under investigation.