ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center will host a lottery for new apartments for veterans on Tuesday.

The housing development is called Liberty Landing and consists of 33 apartments.

The apartments will be located on Scio Street and offer one and two bedrooms.

You had to apply to included in the lottery. The lottery will be held at the Olmstead Lodge in Rochester starting at 11 a.m.