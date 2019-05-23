Looking back at The Brother Wease Late Night Circus

ROCHESTER. N.Y., (WROC) — If you didn't know it was here - you'd never find it. Inside this non-descript door on State Street, there's a space for artists to thrive; UUU Art Collective. The space sells art, local drinks and snacks, and hosts concerts and community events, and the unusual name comes from the umbrella on University Avenue, leading to the name "Under Unversity's Umbrella," or UUU. But their umbrella is upside down; to signify their desire to support and gather. According to co-founder Zac Lijewski:

"This run of street is very representative of the culture of Rochester, of the diversity of Rochester, " Lijewski said. "And because there's so few people on this block… But we have the ability to set the tone."