Looking back at The Brother Wease Late Night Circus

Brother Wease is one of the most successful radio DJ’s in Rochester history, but did you know he once hosted a TV show? 28 years ago, Brother Wease Late Night Cicus was broadcast live from the WROC studio, on Saturday night after the 11pm news. Each show was an hour and a half and featured music, talk, comedy, taped sketches, and interaction with the live audience. It was wildly successful but short-lived. There were 6 shows, airing from late 1991, to early 1992. Our story features clips from the inaugural show, from November 1991.