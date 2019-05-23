Looking back at The Brother Wease Late Night Circus

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brother Wease is one of the most successful radio DJ’s in Rochester history, but did you know he once hosted a TV show? 28 years ago, Brother Wease Late Night Cicus was broadcast live from the WROC studio, on Saturday night after the 11pm news.  Each show was an hour and a half and featured music, talk, comedy, taped sketches, and interaction with the live audience.   It was wildly successful but short-lived.  There were 6 shows, airing from late 1991, to early 1992.   Our story features clips from the inaugural show, from November 1991.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss