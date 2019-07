JULY PRECIPITATION: 2.63"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 6.57"TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AMTUESDAY SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Rain showers are ending and we will begin what looks to be a fantastic stretch of weather for the last full week of July. Skies slowly clear this afternoon and evening as the low pressure system that brought rain moves toward Long Island. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s for many which will be the coolest we've been in about a week. It will be a good time to give the air conditioners a break and open up the windows. As this surface low continues to progress into the Atlantic, there could be some lingering clouds for the early morning, but much of the day will be filled with sunshine and a brisk north wind. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 70s with low humidity. There is just a small chance for an isolated shower south of the Thruway in the afternoon.