Longtime Gates Firefighter, Joseph Manuse, laid to rest

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A longtime Gates firefighter was laid to rest Tuesday.

Joseph Manuse died suddenly last weekend from complications of a bee sting.

His funeral mass was held at St. Jude Church in Gates. Dozens of fellow firefighters were there. It was a full house and everyone there was present to pay respect to the man who colleagues said could light up a room with his infectious smile.

“A dear father, friend, brother, colleague and friend,” said Rev. Bob Kennedy.

Manuse was a volunteer firefighter with the Gates-Chili Fire Department for 29 years. He was also an employee at the Gates Fire District for the past 11 years.

Red ribbons were tied around the trees in Gates to mark his passing. In the community which he loved.

“You asked that man for help and he was there,” said Dianna Grant, a preschool teacher at St. Jude. “The children loved him, the staff loved him. The whole community loved him.”

Firefighters lined up outside of the church as the final tribute was paid. Most knew him as “Fireman Joe”. A man they looked up to and one who will be missed.

“I think we should all try as we lead our lives to leave a legacy like Joe Manuse did,” said Grant. “We couldn’t ask for more. Personally I will miss him terribly.”