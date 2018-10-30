Lollypop Farm to use facial recognition software to help identify lost pets

Lollypop Farm is implementing facial recognition technology to help identify lost dogs and cats.

Through a partnership with the website FindingRover.com, every stray dog or cat that comes to Lollypop will be registered with the service.

Users of the site will be able to use a picture to search the shelter and surrounding areas right from their smartphone or computer to help find a missing pet or the family of a pet that has been found.

Lollypop Farm officials say the website has already helped reconnect 1,026 lost pets this year alone.

You can register on Finding Rover’s website.

