ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second dog was removed from a residence on Iroquois Street Saturday morning, Lollypop Farm announced on Facebook.

The dog is currently receiving veterinary care at their shelter, the farm said, adding that the Iroquois Street residence was also the site of a previous investigation from March 2022.

Officials with the Rochester Police Department said that at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, an officer was made aware of a dog in the area of Iroquois St. and Rosewood St. that may have been left outside overnight. According to News 8 meteorologists, temperatures reached as low as 18 degrees in the overnight hours — the coldest night to date this month.

RPD officers confirmed that Animal Control responded to the area that morning, but were unable to specify the condition of the dog. Animal Control did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In the March 2022 investigation, 34-year-old Sharod Campbell was arrested in connection to reports of a dog being abused at the Iroquois St. address. According to Lollypop, witnesses on Iroquois Street reported in March that a man was repeatedly beating a dog — Vinny — with a stick in the face and side in an empty in-ground pool.

Campbell was charged with overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals under section 353 of New York State’s agriculture and markets law. That case is still proceeding. Lollypop Farm said they could not confirm the individual involved in Saturday’s incident.

“Our Humane Law Enforcement Investigators did charge the individual in that case with animal cruelty,” Lollypop Farms said about the March case in their post Saturday. “However, what happens in court is often not within our control and proceedings are still pending.”

RPD officers said Saturday that they could not confirm any criminal charges from the morning’s incident, adding that their records did not show anyone taken into custody.