ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm and Dump Guru are working together on a pet food drive that runs the entire month of December.

Both organizations are asking for donations of canned and dry dog and cat food to help feed pets over the holidays when times get rough.

Donations will be dispersed by Lollypop Farm’s Pet Pantry to the community directly and through food bank partnerships. Lollypop Farm Pet Pantry has provided 25,127 pounds of pet food just this year to the Rochester Community.

Donations can be made at the shelter during regular hours or shipped to the shelter’s Amazon or Chewy wishlists.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.