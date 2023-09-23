ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of four-legged friends gathered at Lollypop Farm Saturday for the 27th annual Barktober Fest.

The event kicked off with a 1.5-mile walk to raise money for homeless and abused animals.

The festival features K9 contests, agility demonstrations, and plenty of other fun activities for all.

Besides being a great day for people and their pets, it was a special day for Lollypop Farm too.

“It’s actually our 150th anniversary of helping pets of the community,” Said Lollypop Farm Communications Director Ashley Zeh, “so this is a big celebration of the community coming together.”

Hundreds of people registered for this year’s walk. All proceeds from the event go toward the Humane Society of Rochester at Lollypop Farm.