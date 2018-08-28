Lollypop Farm hosting 'Free Cat Day' on Wednesday
FAIRPORT, NY (WROC) - Lollypop Farm will be waiving adoption fees for cats on Wednesday.
In an email, the agency says: "It's getting pretty crowded here at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester. That's why Lollypop Farm is holding a Free Cat Day event sponsored by Brown & Brown of New York, Inc. We will be waiving adoption fees tomorrow Wednesday, August 29th, for cats of all ages."
Officials say adoptions will still include spaying/neutering, feline leukemia testing, vaccinations and deworming, a certificate for a free health exam, micro-chipping, and flea-control treatment. .
Lollypop Farm is located at 99 Victor Road in Fairport. It's open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
More Stories
-
A State Supreme Court Judge has ruled a temporary stay of…
-
PHOENIX (AP) - Family, friends and constituents will gather Wednesday…
-
A Rochester police officer was hospitalized after responding…