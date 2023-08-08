ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With nearly 100 cats ready for adoption, and 300 in their care, Lollypop Farm is holding a free cat adoption event, to find forever homes for their adorable cats and kittens.

On Thursday, August 11, Lollypop’s Free Cat Day will begin check-in at 9:00 a.m., with adoptions beginning at 10:00 a.m. All available cats will be free, and adoption counselors will be onsite to help prospective owners find the perfect match. Lollypop Farm staff says that all potential adopters will go through the same adoption process, just without the fee.

Free Cat Day will take place at Lollypop Farm’s main location in Fairport and their adoption centers in Brighton, Greece, and Webster. The event will run until 5 p.m., or until the line is at capacity.

To view cats waiting for their “purrfect” forever homes, visit the Lollypop Farm website.

If you can’t commit to a forever animal, you can consider becoming a foster care volunteer as well.