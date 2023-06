ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A historic groundbreaking is taking place Thursday morning at Lollypop Farm as the group takes the first step towards expanding and updating the facility.

The event will also officially announce its $20 million “Kindness for all Kind” capital campaign announcement.

Staff say an incident in 2022 where 800 animals were recovered, along with the rescue of 10 horses revealed their need for expansion.