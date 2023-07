ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm is celebrating it’s 150th anniversary this year.

The Humane Society of Rochester was established in 1873 during the construction of the Erie Canal.

Monday, it honored 150 years of service to the community through a personalized historical tour of Lollypop Farm with some of the residents from Legacy Highlands.

The Lollypop Farm historical exhibit will be on display until the end of August.