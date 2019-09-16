Lollypop Farm announces ‘Free Cat Day’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For one day, Thursday September 19, Lollypop Farm will waive all adoption fees on all cats of all ages.

The adoptions will include spaying/neutering, feline leukemia testing, vaccinations and deworming, a certificate for a free health exam, micro-chipping and flea-control treatment.

Lollypop Farm has had an abundance of cats and kittens coming into the shelter, so they are hoping to promote adoption and avoid overcrowding in by waiving fees for a day.

The Free Cat Day event will happen at all Lollypop farm locations during regular business hours.

