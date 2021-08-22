Locals with family on Long Island describe preparedness, aftermath of Hurricane Henri

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hurricane Henri may be winding down, as it weakened from Tropical Storm to Tropical Depression Sunday evening. But residents downstate are left to deal with the aftermath.

Joe Basile’s parents live on East Setauket, on the North Shore of Long Island. He says the brunt of the storm, occurred Sunday morning around 2 a.m., with winds picking up to 40 miles per hour.

During the late hours on Saturday night, Henri shifted eastward throughout its course and eliminated major power outages and flooding the downstate region.

Despite the storm’s swap from hurricane to tropical depression, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers this weekend to take precaution.

“The potential for serious damaging from flooding is very large,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press conferece.

Basile grew up on Long Island and says the area has seen its fair share of weather similar to Henri, most specifically Superstorm Sandy that took over the island in 2012.

“Most Long Islanders after Sandy have a preparedness plan because of how bad the storm impacted the area,” Basile said.

He remembers the power of Hurricane Sandy almost ten years ago.

“We got a bunch of weeks off from school then it got bad, where It was like, wow, we got stir crazy because we lost power for three and a half weeks,” Basile said.

While he says this storm wasn’t as bad as anticipated, it was strong enough to bring down a tree in their front yard and cause their home to lose power.

The National Weather Service says most power outages occurred in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts, while Long Island only saw a couple thousand. The NWS says residents should still be alert for flooding, as rain falls into Sunday night.

Basile says no matter the category of the storm, they’ll be prepared. “Absolutely take it seriously, I think the hype helps people prepare better, I’d rather have people be more alert than less.”