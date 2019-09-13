Locals who worked with Eddie Money share memories

The cast of money’s biographical musical two tickets to paradise, the Eddie Money musical met in Rochester today to talk about his passing.

“Talking to the cast today, about how they were feeling about this is we felt we had helped make his dream come true. This was his dream is to leave a legacy of who he was and why he created this musical and we tried our best to make it happen for him,” said Eric Vaughn Johnson, a producer.

A dressing room in the Kodack Center holds a plaque with Money’s autograph on it. Those who worked with him during the show say he allowed anyone to stop by, and at times Money was found lounging with others involved in the show.

“What was really inspiring was that he was just a regular guy too and that I remember driving in the car with him, him eating a McDonald’s cheeseburger. He wasn’t holding himself higher than the rest he was just. he just wanted to be included and fit in with everybody else,” said Johnson.

One of the producers and co-owners of the show is from Rochester. Jim Vollerston said his and Eddie Money’s partnership started with a phone call.

“We’re doing this together right we’ll yeah. Well let’s be partners so it was all done that’s the way Eddie is we became partners in the show,” said Vollerston.

Eddie Money spent a lot of time here in Rochester. Vollerston said it was like a second home to him.

“I think he felt comfortable here. I could see it was away from the pressure the show was his life and he wanted to make sure that it happened someday,” said Vollerston.