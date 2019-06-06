Locals react to upcoming Spencerport lift bridge construction

SPENCERPORT, NY (WROC) - The lift bridge in the village of Spencerport is getting a makeover and it's 10 years in the making. How will this affect traffic and business in the busiest part of town?

Some residents in the village of Spencerport said even though the construction will make navigation more challenging, it'll be worth it.

"I mean it has to be done so we want it to be safe we don't want there to be some tragedy to happen because we were going over an unsafe bridge," said resident Jillian Wojtowicz.

The construction begins July 9 and the mayor said he expects it to take about a year. Some people are worried about how the project is going to affect traffic coming in and out of the village but the mayor said they already have plans in place to make sure people can get around

"There is an approved DOT detour around the area in our village which will involve Manitou Road, which is a ways away from our village but Martha Street is going to be our real detour which is pretty much in conjunction with the lift bridge going into Spencerport right now," said mayor Gary Penders.

Some village business owners are still worried.

"I'm nervous because I don't think there is gonna be a lot of traffic once it is closed because a lot of cars do go by with it being open," said Rachel Marcell, owner of Rachel's Cookies and More.

But some other business owners said people who want to get to Spencerport will find a way.

"You'll be able to smell us because our smoker's always running, so you'll be able to smell the barbeque and it'll lead you right here," said Tim LaDuca, a supervisor at Texas BBQ Joint.

Ginny Swarthout, the owner of The Unique Shop, agreed.

"I'm hoping that people will realize that we continue to be open for business."

She said other villages have gotten through this and Spencerport will too.

The village is holding a meeting on June 19, where the public will have the chance to talk to representatives from the Department of Transportation about the bridge construction.