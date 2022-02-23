ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local World War II veteran was recognized Wednesday for his courageous service.

Joseph Young, 98, served in the Army from 1942 to 1945 under General George Patton as a second Lieutenant. He received four medals, including a Good Conduct medal and a World War II Victory medal for bravery and service.

Young was presented with a “Quilt of Valor” Wednesday by the local chapter of the Quilt of Valor organization, alongside members of the American Red Cross and Congressman Joe Morelle.

The Quilts of Valor Organization as the name suggests honors service members by presenting them with a quilt as a source of comfort and gratitude for their actions.