ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local World War II Veteran Pete Dupre, known by many as “Harmonica Pete,” turned 98 years old May 12th. Dupre is an ambassador for the Greatest Generations Foundation, and has travelled the world with that group over the past several years. He’s also an advocate for fellow veterans and a supporter of Honor Flight Rochester.

Dupre routinely plays the National Anthem at sporting events all over the country. In this report, Maureen McGuire visits Dupre on his birthday.