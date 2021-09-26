Local World War II veteran turns 100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A local World War 2 veteran marks a major milestone this weekend. James Walker turned 100 years old on Sunday. Walker’s family and friends had a special celebration to mark the occasion. Walker was born in Georgia but relocated to Rochester where he had three children. They all organized his party today. When asked what has kept him going all these years he said family, friends and something else.

“Mr. Daniels and brother Jack Daniels,” Walker said. “I thank them all for being right here with me. That is a blessing. That is a blessing.”