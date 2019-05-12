Local World War II veteran accomplishes goal of turning 100
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Greg Smith turned 100 years old on May 9. He, along with his father and brothers, served in World War II. Staff Sergeant Smith served in the Pacific Theatre with the U.S. Army as part of a Quartermaster Unit.
He's originally from Jamestown and now resides in Rochester.
He set himself a goal of living to see 100.
