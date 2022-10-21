ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester community organization Causewave celebrated its annual “Wavemaker” awards ceremony and fundraiser on Thursday.

The event welcomed more than 325 changemakers from the nonprofit, marketing, government, and corporate communities. Causewave says the awards shine a light on those who are making a difference every day and honor volunteers, companies, and initiatives.

Chief Operating Officer of Causewave Kate Pellett emphasized during her speech the importance of working together.

“The past few years have taught our community a lot about what it means to come together, to collaborate, to think about how we can best use the amazing resources and assets that we have in this community,” Pellet said. “And that really is what Causewave aims to do every day.”

Martha Bush received the Lantern Award which recognizes individual volunteer effort. Bush is a recently retired Chief Marketing Officer at Foodlink.

The Credit Union Collective, which includes Reliant, Pittsford, and Summit Federal Credit Union received the Beacon Award for their long-standing and significant financial and volunteer support to Causewave.

The AMPED: Go All Electric Coalition received the W.B. Potter Founder’s Award which recognizes a results-oriented collaborative initiative that both fills a community need and serves as a role model for other partnerships.

Alyssa Belasco received the Spark Award which honors an individual 40 or under who has used their role as a Causewave volunteer to serve as a catalyst for positive change. Belasco is the Executive Director at NY Kitchen.

The Greater Rochester Health Foundation received the Chairman’s Award, which honors a business that has performed remarkable acts to support Causewave’s mission.

John Geraci received the Legacy Award which was created as part of Causewave’s 50th-anniversary celebration in 2001 to recognize former Lantern Award winners who have continued to demonstrate extraordinary commitment to the organization. Geraci is the President of CRUX Research.

Causewave Community Partners was founded in 1950 as the Advertising Council of Rochester. They collaborate with over 200 nonprofits each year through programs focused on building individual nonprofit capacity and community-level response to a wide range of community issues from traffic safety to child sexual abuse prevention.