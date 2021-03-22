Local vigil held to remember victims of Atlanta shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of Rochester’s Asian-American communities held a vigil Sunday, honoring the victims of last weeks shootings in Georgia.

Police say a 21-year-old suspect shot and killed eight people at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.

The suspect, Robert Long, says his motive was not race related, but the attack is the latest in a string of violence against Asian-Americans across the U.S.

Similar vigils were held across the country in cities like Atlanta and New York City. Sen Chuck Schumer is also joining the call to end violence against Asian-Americans.

In response to the attack – he is backing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. The bill would strengthen the government’s response to hate crimes.