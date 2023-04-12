ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community gathered Wednesday to honor local veterans. In particular, those who served during the Vietnam War.

Various local officials were in attendance with Congressman Joe Morelle presenting awards.

Each honoree received a lapel pin meant to commemorate their time in the armed forces.

Those who attended say the event brought them a lot of joy as they caught up with their fellow service members.

“It was a good afternoon just to be with friends and comrades that have done basically the same thing you’ve been through,” U.S. Army Veteran Myron Lemperle said.

Congressman Morelle adds — he hopes this event serves as a reminder – that we should never forget the sacrifice of these veterans.

All of those awarded were part of the Honeoye Falls-Lima VFW.