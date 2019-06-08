Local veteran to become first living Medal of Honor recipient from Iraq War

David Bellavia, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Western New York, will soon receive the Medal of Honor, the highest American personal military honor, according to Army Times.

Bellavia has already received the Silver Star for his heroism in the Iraq War.

He’ll become the first living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the war.

The recognition is linked to his actions in the Second Battle Fallujah in 2004 in which he single-handedly fought off a group of insurgents, according to the Army Times.

Bellavia is now a radio talk show host on WBEN out of Buffalo, where he was born and raised.

He has also been inducted into the New York Veterans’ Hall of Fame.