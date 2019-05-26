Local veteran performs National Anthem at WNT send-off match before World Cup Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISON, N.J. (WROC-TV) - Rochester's own Pete DuPre, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, performed the National Anthem on Sunday at the U.S. Women National Team send-off match before the World Cup.

DuPre played the anthem on his harmonica at the match in Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. DuPre first met the U.S. Women's Team last January at Omaha Beach and the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France.

Pete was there with The Greatest Generations Foundation, and the U.S. players were there because they were playing against France in Le Havre. While there, DuPre he also got to meet Abby Wambach.

The team never forgot DuPre, and invited him to play at their final send-off series match against Mexico.

The team won and will now return to France for the World Cup.