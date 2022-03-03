ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, gas prices which were already up before the start of the war are continuing to climb.

Around the News 8 station Thursday, prices sat at about $4.19 for a gallon of regular gas, up almost $0.20 from earlier in the week.



Alex Voronin with Lakeville Trucking helps to break down the cost of fuel and diesel, compared to just three weeks ago. “For example, we would fill up a full tank on a truck… roughly $700-$750. Now, it’s close to $1,000.”

At this point, he says it’s only going to go up. “And we would eventually have to pass the costs on to our customers, to everybody, and at the end of the day, it’s going to affect everybody’s cost,” he says, adding, “As soon as our prices go up, we have to spend more money at the tank.”

Almost everything he says gets delivered by truck. Expect items across the board to go up in supermarkets and shops across the country.

Customers on Thursday evening at Mobil and Speedway, were less than thrilled with prices hovering close to $4.20 per gallon of regular gas and worried what Friday might bring.

“It makes me so sad. I travel for work, too, so it’s been crazy. It used to be like $30, now it’s over $50 to fill my tank,” says Mikayla Bastian.

“I think it’s disgusting. And I think the state of the world is disgusting right now. I think it’s sad. Luckily I’m able to afford $4.00 per gallon,” says Pam Bartemus.

“A couple of years ago, it was down near $2.00 per gallon. And now, it’s over $4.00. It’s insane,” says Scott Betts, adding much of this comes down to Washington to do something.

Voronin says there’s not much he, or anyone, can do. The issue he says is above most people’s paygrade.

“Oil prices, barrels, have been going up, almost like daily, $10, $12 per day,” he says.