ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local TikToker and podcast host Vitus “V” Spehar received a New York State Commendation Award Thursday from Senator Jeremy Cooney.

Spehar, who has considered Rochester their home since 2020, covers the “Nice Side of the News,” as well as breaking national and international stories on both “Under The Desk News” and “V Interesting.”

Officials said the Commendation Award is for people who devote their time, energy, creativity, and expertise to others. Senator Cooney said he chose to recognize Sphehar for their commitment to reaching an audience for news that may have been overlooked.

“I’m so grateful to be recognized by the State Senate of New York, and Senator Cooney as “the nice side of the news”, and remain committed to continuing to represent Rochester in a positive way,” said Spehar.