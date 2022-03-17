ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The war in Ukraine is hard to process for many, but it can be especially tricky for children.

They’ve likely heard reports on the news, talked to friends about it at school or seen videos and pictures on social media. But how can parents and guardians best address the war at home?

Local therapists have a few tips, but they recommend starting with open communication and empathy.

Tharaha Thavakumar, a senior therapist with Genesee Mental Health and a school-based therapist, recommends circling back to the “how did that make you feel” question.

“That way, you’re allowing them to actually talk about their feelings and whether it’s scary for them or causing them anxiety or nervousness,” said Thavakumar said.

Maggie Powell, a registered drama therapist and licensed creative arts therapist, said kids tend to be more aware of things than we think.

“Just kind of checking in about: what do you know? what have you heard? and how are you feeling? can be a really helpful way to sort of open those doors to some open communication,” Powell said.

In today’s age, when many children are on social media, it’s also important parents are monitoring their little ones’ usage. There are many videos and photos circulating online from Ukraine.

“If kids are spending an extraordinary amount of time on social media, specifically looking at things, we need to balance that out. Let’s watch some funny movies, let’s actually pull away from some of the technology altogether, maybe take a moment outside, things like that,” said Kristen Cooper, a senior social worker at Pediatric Behavioral Health and Wellness.

Cooper also recommends using this time as an opportunity to fact check with children who may be seeing false photos and videos online from the war.

“I think that caregivers can also use it as an opportunity to maybe do a little bit of research with them, to really focus on: how do we help find some of those pieces of concrete information?” Cooper said. “If we don’t know the answer, and we can’t find the answer, it’s okay to say that we don’t know.”

Experts also recommend focusing on “the helpers” in the war, like doctors and first responders. You can also become a “helper” yourself, as many local schools and organizations are hosting donation drives for Ukraine.

“Kids for sure, can often experience that feeling of helplessness along with the fear and worry and sadness about what they’re seeing and hearing,” Powell said. “Finding ways that they feel like they can make a difference and make a contribution and help out, whether it is a donation, or whether it’s drawing pictures or writing notes, or things like that, just being able to feel like you’re doing something in the face of some difficult circumstances can really be empowering.”

Thavakumar adds that focusing on the positive can actually help build resilience in children and adults.

“When we are in a really bad situation, there is a positive in everything. We just have to really look for it,” she said. “As humans, we always tend to go right to the negative, so it’s actually like really hard to try to find the positives, and that’s kind of something as a therapist we work really hard on.”

If your child is feeling anxious during this time, therapists say that is a normal reaction when processing the events unfolding in Ukraine.

“On the other extreme, sometimes you might see an increase behavior. You may be like, Why are they acting out all of a sudden?,” Thavakumar said. “Sometimes, if they can’t voice or verbalize how they’re feeling, it comes out as a behavior. So that would include kind of secluding themselves, not wanting to talk, not wanting to be engaged, or acting out.”

If you see a shift in behavior that’s impacting a child’s ability to function, like not sleeping or trouble focusing at school, experts say it may be a good time to reach out for additional support.

“I think the trick for caregivers is to figure out, when is this becoming less of a normative response and more problematic? Is it interfering with school? Is it interfering with daily functions? Like maybe they’re having a hard time falling asleep at night, we want to be focusing on that impact,” Cooper said.

She also recommends focusing on having control in situations and a structured routine.

If you are looking for resources for your children, therapists recommend reaching out to school counselors and pediatricians. They also say there is useful tips and resources through the National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN).

You can find out more about NCTSN by clicking here.