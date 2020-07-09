Local summer camps adjust to new guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer camp looks a little different this year.

11-year-old Olive Willis is enjoying summer camp at Cobbs Hill Park — in the middle of a heat wave and a pandemic.

“That’s musical hula hoops because since we’re doing social distance we can’t use chairs, because we would have to sanitize them through every round so instead of doing chairs we do hula hoops,” said Willis. “It’s so hot that’s why we have to stay hydrated. We all get water bottles if we don’t bring one.”

Camp counselors say they’re following CDC guidelines which include daily health screenings, taking temperatures and wearing masks among other precautions.

“Normally we have shared craft shared colored pencils and glue we’ve created individual packs for each child trying to keep them separate and ensure that we’re not sharing equipment,” said Sara Scott, with the City of Rochester.

This year they’re not able to do field trips like they have in the past, because kids can’t be on a bus due to safety measures.

“Some of the field trips would be canceled anyway because Seabreeze would be a big one,” said Scott.

Either way, after a long couple of months of quarantining, kids say they’re thankful to be out.

“It’s nice to be out here because it still is human contact with people you could become friends with you get to meet new people,” said Willis.

Registration goes on weekly so parents are asked to register a week in advance. Camps run through the end of August.